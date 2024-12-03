Imo Grasshoppers and COAS Babes made history as they both scored over 40 plus goals on day 6 of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2024 phase 2 in Lagos.

The two teams lit up the women’s category league on Monday as they scored over eight four goals in a match which was an end to end affair which saw Imo Grasshoppers getting a well deserved 43-41 victory over an equally entertaining and deserving COAS Babes.

In the men category, Tojemarine Handball Club got a huge scare but somehow, they earned a slim 27-26 against a well drilled Kano Pillars side to maintain their lead on the league table, while De Defenders also had to dig deep to grind out a slim 26-25 victory over Corrections Boys.

