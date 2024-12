Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has sent his birthday felicitations to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, as he marks his 62nd birthday today.

In his message, released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno described the President of the Senate President as “ a consequential son of the State, who left a transformative and enduring imprints while you served our people as Governor.