The spirit of Christmas is in the air, and for the second year in a row, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has joined the Christian community to celebrate the season.

The governor’s presence at the Christmas Carol has been hailed as a unifying gesture, that underscores his administration’s commitment to fostering peace and inclusivity.

Governor Uba Sani, for the second consecutive year, is attending the christian, which many see as further solidifying his reputation as a bridge-builder across faiths.

The carol features soul-stirring performances from various choirs, each taking turns to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with hymns and traditional tunes.

Advertisement

Governor Sani emphasised the need for peace and unity, urging Christians and Muslims to see themselves as partners in progress.

He assured the congregation of his administration’s dedication to improving healthcare, road infrastructure, and other vital services to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

The governor says next year’s Christmas Carol would take place in the Government House, which would be the first time in recent history.

Members of the Christian community describe the governor’s gesture as a progressive step ttowards nity in the state.

Advertisement

As the Christian community look forward to next year’s carol at the Government House, the governor’s message of inclusivity continues to resonate.