Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah has Inaugurated the State Geography Information System to automate, sanitize land administration and management system in the State.

The newly inaugurated system is expected to deliver all land documentation within 48 hours.

Land tenure is a complex social institution which governs the relationship among people with regard to assets such as land, water bodies and forests.

Access to land, often passed through inheritance, undefined or poorly defined, changing tenure systems with consequent inconsistencies in access, ownership, utilization, control of land significantly contribute to land-related disputes and conflicts.

These necessitated State, non-State actors to focus and rely on various available resolution options which can help engender peace, social cohesion and foster economic growth and development.

This is an issue the Enugu state Government plans to mitigate by ensuring matters arising from land transactions are authenticated with the Geographic Information System.

While Inaugurating, Governor Peter Mbah underscores the importance of the centre.

He added that the Centre will attract social economic benefits, motivate investors and bring the state closer to realising it’s projected 30 billion dollar economy.

Speakers at the Inauguration applauded the state government innovation, emphases it will change the land tenure and administration in the State.

The ENGIS coordinator described the project as the dot that fills the gaps in development, which reposes confidence in investors or property developers to have trust in the system.

The newly Inaugurated ENGIS, would serve as the one-spot-centre to ease land applications, regularization, searches without physical appearance, for existing or new land owners.