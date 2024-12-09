Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has sworn Kasimu Kaura as commissioner and member of the state executive council.

The move follows the resignation of the former commissioner for Information, Mannir Haidara Kaura who is now the chairman of Kaura Namoda Local government area.

The swearing in ceremony of Kasimu kaura held at the council chamber, government house Gusau barely an hour before the state executive council meeting.

Mr. Kasimu Sani has also been assigned a portfolio in the Cabinet.

At the swearing-in, Governor Lawal stressed that Kasimu Sani Kaura’s selection to represent Kaura Namoda Local Government Area in the cabinet was informed by his competent service to his community and the state in general.

“His appointment is an affirmation of this Administration’s resolve to continue tapping from the pool of available capacity and the fountain of knowledge and experiences of our committed citizens to fast-track the delivery of democratic dividends and deliver on our rescue agenda to the good people of Zamfara State” The Governor Said”.

“I urge the new Commissioner to rededicate himself to serving the people. As a central member of the rescue mission, I do not doubt that he will give his best for the benefit of all.

“Honorable Commissioner, I congratulate you on this call to duty and opportunity to serve. I pray for Allah’s guidance and protection upon you and us all. I urge you to work closely with your colleagues in the council and the Ministry on your assignment to realize the good of all.”

The governor reiterated that he has carefully assessed the skills, abilities, and performance of all senior government officials, which led to the minor reshuffling of the cabinet. “To enhance efficiency and effectiveness in fulfilling our mandate, I believe making some minor adjustments within the Cabinet is necessary

“In service delivery, I will continue to demand all senior appointees to put in their best and monitor every one of you so that we have square pegs in square holes. Therefore, I have approved the following postings and redeployments with immediate effect”

A press statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says governor Dauda Lawal also made a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Kasimu Sani Kaura the newly appointed commissioner will take over as the commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, to succeed Mahmud Mohammed Abdullahi, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Information and Culture while Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi has been deployed to Ministry for Housing and Urban Development, to replace Kabiru Moyi, who has been reassigned to Project Monitoring and Implementation.

Also, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad has been moved to the Ministry of Health, to take over from Dr. Aisha MZ. Anka, now the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development.

The Governor also directs that proper hand-over be made within one week.

Dr. Lawal insist that he will periodically monitor and evaluate the performance of all appointees as his administration approaches it’s mid-term in office, while calling on members of the council to recommit and rededicate themselves to the service of Zamfara state.

