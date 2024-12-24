In the spirit of inclusivity and to ensure a joyous Christmas celebration, Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris has donated 1,100 bags of rice to the Army and Police widows, the Correctional Service, and the Igbo community in the State.

This was announced on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi by Shafiu Zauro, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Chairman of the five-member committee overseeing the distribution of the commodity.

Shafku Zauro announced that 300 bags of rice each were allocated to both the Army and Police widows, 300 bags to the Igbo community, and 200 bags to the Correctional Service for distribution among inmates.

Hajiya Asmau, leader of the Army widows, expressed gratitude to Governor Idris for his fatherly care, saying that the gesture has made their Christmas celebration joyous.

Advertisement

Similarly, representatives of the Igbo community pledged their support and prayers for the success of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration.