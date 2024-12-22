Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has commended President Bola Tinubu for his impactful agricultural policies.

This is coming as the federal government allocated four thousand hectares of farmland to a firm for mechanised farming.

This is the 7th batch of the extension agents and farmers trained by the Kwara state government through the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project.

They were trained on how to convert crop residues to animal feeds thereby practicing integrated farming.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, represented at the event, commended the federal government for its efforts at turning around livestock agriculture.

In the meantime, the federal government through the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority has formally allocated 4,000 hectares of farmland in Ejiba, Kogi state to a firm for mechanized agriculture.

This is in line with the national food security agenda of president Bola Tinubu.

The firm will use the land for increased all-year-round agriculture and water development for a renewable period of 5 years.