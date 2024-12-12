Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has dismissed the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Bichi, and his Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, as part of a major cabinet reshuffle.

The announcement was made by the Governor’s Spokesman, Sanusi Bature, during a press briefing at the Kano Government House.

Bature revealed that five commissioners were also affected in the reshuffle.

They include the Commissioners for Finance, Special Duties, Information and Internal Affairs, and Rural and Community Development.

