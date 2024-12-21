More members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the Labor Party in Imo State have pitched their tents with the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Governor Hope Uzodimma received the defectors at the APC Secretariat in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, and stated that the party is changing the narrative via economic reforms in several sectors.

Those who left their party for APC are Chris Okewulonu former Chief of staff to former governor Emeka Ihedioha, Member representing Owerri Federal constituency elected under the Labour party, Tochukwu Okere, Former House of representative member Pascal Obi among others

