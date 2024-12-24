The Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris has expressed profound shock and sadness over the passing of retired Justice Usman Muhammad Argungu , a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera, and the people of Argungu, Governor Idris prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for the late Justice, asking the Almighty to grant him Aljannah Firdaus and bestow fortitude upon his family to bear this great loss.

He described the late Justice as an honest and accomplished statesman highlighting his immense contributions to the rule of law and judicial reform in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Governor Idris further noted that Justice Argungu’s demise is a significant loss not only to Kebbi State but to Nigeria, particularly the judiciary, where his contributions to legal reforms and the administration of justice were invaluable.

Justice Usman Muhammad Argungu was laid to rest in his hometown, Argungu, in accordance with Islamic rites.