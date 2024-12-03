Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said his administration is dedicated to prioritizing initiatives that improve timely justice delivery and protect the judiciary’s independence.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars and court clerks held at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch for their demonstrated commitment to discharge their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the judiciary in all its endeavors” He said.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.” he added.

Governor Lawal further said the workshop’s importance can not be overemphasized as the common man relies on the Judiciary for justice

Advertisement

“It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations”

“Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times” He Maintained.

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice”

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Advertisement

“I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor also urges the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behavior may undermine the integrity of the noble Institution

“Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment.” The Governor Said.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said his administration is dedicated to prioritizing initiatives that improve timely justice delivery and protect the judiciary’s independence.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars and court clerks held at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch for their demonstrated commitment to discharge their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the judiciary in all its endeavors” He said.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.” he added.

Governor Lawal further said the workshop’s importance can not be overemphasized as the common man relies on the Judiciary for justice

Advertisement

“It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations”

“Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times” He Maintained.

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice”

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Advertisement

“I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor also urges the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behavior may undermine the integrity of the noble Institution

“Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment.” The Governor Said.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said his administration is dedicated to prioritizing initiatives that improve timely justice delivery and protect the judiciary’s independence.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars and court clerks held at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch for their demonstrated commitment to discharge their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the judiciary in all its endeavors” He said.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.” he added.

Governor Lawal further said the workshop’s importance can not be overemphasized as the common man relies on the Judiciary for justice

Advertisement

“It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations”

“Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times” He Maintained.

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice”

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Advertisement

“I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor also urges the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behavior may undermine the integrity of the noble Institution

“Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment.” The Governor Said.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said his administration is dedicated to prioritizing initiatives that improve timely justice delivery and protect the judiciary’s independence.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars and court clerks held at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch for their demonstrated commitment to discharge their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the judiciary in all its endeavors” He said.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.” he added.

Governor Lawal further said the workshop’s importance can not be overemphasized as the common man relies on the Judiciary for justice

Advertisement

“It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations”

“Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times” He Maintained.

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice”

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Advertisement

“I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor also urges the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behavior may undermine the integrity of the noble Institution

“Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment.” The Governor Said.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said his administration is dedicated to prioritizing initiatives that improve timely justice delivery and protect the judiciary’s independence.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars and court clerks held at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch for their demonstrated commitment to discharge their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the judiciary in all its endeavors” He said.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.” he added.

Governor Lawal further said the workshop’s importance can not be overemphasized as the common man relies on the Judiciary for justice

Advertisement

“It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations”

“Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times” He Maintained.

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice”

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Advertisement

“I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor also urges the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behavior may undermine the integrity of the noble Institution

“Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment.” The Governor Said.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said his administration is dedicated to prioritizing initiatives that improve timely justice delivery and protect the judiciary’s independence.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars and court clerks held at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch for their demonstrated commitment to discharge their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the judiciary in all its endeavors” He said.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.” he added.

Governor Lawal further said the workshop’s importance can not be overemphasized as the common man relies on the Judiciary for justice

Advertisement

“It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations”

“Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times” He Maintained.

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice”

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Advertisement

“I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor also urges the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behavior may undermine the integrity of the noble Institution

“Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment.” The Governor Said.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said his administration is dedicated to prioritizing initiatives that improve timely justice delivery and protect the judiciary’s independence.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars and court clerks held at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch for their demonstrated commitment to discharge their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the judiciary in all its endeavors” He said.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.” he added.

Governor Lawal further said the workshop’s importance can not be overemphasized as the common man relies on the Judiciary for justice

Advertisement

“It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations”

“Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times” He Maintained.

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice”

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Advertisement

“I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor also urges the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behavior may undermine the integrity of the noble Institution

“Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment.” The Governor Said.

Advertisement

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has said his administration is dedicated to prioritizing initiatives that improve timely justice delivery and protect the judiciary’s independence.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a capacity-building workshop for magistrates, registrars and court clerks held at the Zamfara State High Court of Justice, in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the conference provides a platform for judicial officers and stakeholders to assess the judiciary’s performance, identify challenges, and set new goals

In his opening remark, Governor Lawal acknowledged the commitment and exemplary leadership of the State’s Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu and the entire Judicial branch for their demonstrated commitment to discharge their responsibilities.

Advertisement

“The consistent commitment of Her Lordship to the dispensation of justice inspires confidence and increases trust in the Judiciary as a critical institution in a constitutional democracy. This administration stays fully committed to supporting the judiciary in all its endeavors” He said.

“My government will continue to prioritize initiatives that enhance justice delivery on time and safeguard the independence of this noble arm of government.” he added.

Governor Lawal further said the workshop’s importance can not be overemphasized as the common man relies on the Judiciary for justice

Advertisement

“It will improve the skills and enrich the participants’ knowledge so that they are better prepared to serve and meet public expectations”

“Our people look up to you as the last hope for the common man in dispensing justice, fairness, and protection of their rights. Judicial officers and staff must be well prepared to meet these expectations, particularly in these challenging times” He Maintained.

“My Lord Chief Judge, Judges of Zamfara State High Court, distinguished participants, it is gratifying to note the proactive measures the Judiciary is taking in preparing and equipping Magistrates, Registrars, and other staff with the requisite training for efficient and effective delivery of justice”

“In this context, it is crucial to emphasize technological necessity advancements of embracing through the automation of the entire judicial system in the state. This has the potential to streamline processes, reduce delays, and enhance transparency, thereby ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

Advertisement

“I believe that if we integrate modern tools into judicial operations, we will build a robust system responsive to the needs of our people and modern times.”

The governor also urges the judiciary to stay vigilant against a few individuals whose behavior may undermine the integrity of the noble Institution

“Identifying and addressing misconduct within the system is a shared responsibility that demands diligence, steadfastness, integrity, and commitment.” The Governor Said.