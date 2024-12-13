Governor Agbu Kefas is seeking the contributions of all stakeholders in Taraba state irrespective of their political affiliations in building a dream state.

The governor says his administration engages reputable partners in building critical infrastructure in the state.

This is the second edition of the Agbu Kefas interactive session with stakeholders

While Addressing the meeting, Governor Kefas highlighted the challenges confronting the state including economic hardship, insecurity and underutilised resources.

He explained that significant projects have been recorded as solid foundation for progress

The governor explained that the 2025 budget was crafted to move the state forward with key sectors like education, health care, agriculture and infrastructure getting the desired attention

One after the other, some Commissioners and Head of agencies briefed the meeting on their achievements so far.

No stakeholder was left behind by the Kefas led administration as they all had the opportunity to air their views towards the state development.

