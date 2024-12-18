Ghana’s Supreme Court dismissed two separate cases contesting the legitimacy of one of Africa’s most stringent anti-LGBT laws on Wednesday, clearing the path for the president to sign it into law.

In February, the West African nation’s parliament unanimously adopted the bill.

Advertisement

It tightens the restrictions on the rights of LGBT individuals and those who promote lesbian, gay, or other non-conventional sexual or gender identities.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo delayed signing it pending the challenges filed at the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky, both lawyers, filed separate challenges to the bill, seeking to declare it illegal and prevent the president from signing it.

Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson, from the seven-member panel court, said in the televised ruling that the cases were premature.

Lawyers representing Odoi and Sky expressed disappointment with the decision and said they would consider their options after reviewing the entire judgment.

The measure was sponsored by a combination of Christian, Muslim, and traditional Ghanaian authorities.

Advertisement

Prior to this regulation, gay sex could be punished with up to three years in prison. The measure now includes a five-year prison sentence for “wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities”.

Supporters of the bill have been pushing for its promulgation despite a finance ministry warning that it could jeopardise $3.8 billion in World Bank financing and derail a $3-billion loan package from the International Monetary Fund to help Ghana out of an economic crisis.