Ghana’s President-elect John Dramani Mahama has formed an anti-corruption committee to gather information on suspected graft, his transition team announced on Wednesday.

Mahama, the main opposition candidate who won the presidential election on December 7th with around 56% of the vote, has promised to collect corruption proceeds and hold offenders accountable when he takes office next month.

An anti-graft team has been formed, with MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah, chairman of the parliament’s Committee on Assurances, having previously flagged alleged governmental wrongdoing.

The remaining three members include a former auditor-general, a private legal practitioner, an investigative journalist, and an ex-police officer who has handled high-profile robbery cases.

Daniel Dumelovo, the former auditor-general, was ousted from his position after an investigation into possible financial irregularities during the previous administration.

Mahama’s primary campaign promises were fighting corruption and restoring lost assets.

“He intends to hit the ground running on these commitments,” the statement stated.

Mahama, an ex-president, is returning as West Africa’s next leader eight years after losing office.

During his 2012-2016 presidency, he faced criticism for alleged political corruption, but he was not directly implicated.