The US, aided by Arab mediators, have attempted to reach a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the 14-month-old war in Gaza, where medics reported Israeli strikes killing at least 20 Palestinians overnight.

A Palestinian official close to the negotiations claimed on Wednesday that mediators have narrowed differences on the majority of the agreement’s articles.

He stated that Israel had imposed demands that Hamas rejected, but did not clarify.

Sources close to the talks in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, said an agreement could be signed in the coming days on a ceasefire and the release of captives held in Gaza in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Medics said an Israeli air strike killed at least 10 people in a house in the northern town of Beit Lahia while six were killed in separate air strikes in Gaza City, Nuseirat camp in central areas, and Rafah near the border with Egypt.

In Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, medics said four people were killed in an air strike on a house. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military spokesman.

Israeli forces have operated in the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia as well as the nearby Jabalia camp since October, in a campaign the military said aimed to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping.

Palestinians accuse Israel of carrying out acts of “ethnic cleansing” to depopulate the northern edge of the enclave to create a buffer zone. Israel denies it.

The Israeli military stated on Wednesday that it had struck three Hamas members who were organizing an impending attack on Israeli forces operating in Jabalia.

The US government, assisted by mediators from Egypt and Qatar, has made significant efforts in recent days to move the discussions along before President Joe Biden leaves office next month.

In Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Adam Boehler, US President-elect Donald Trump’s designated envoy for hostage affairs.

Trump has threatened that “all hell is going to break out” if Hamas does not release its hostages by January 20, the day Trump returns to the White House.

Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns was due in Doha on Wednesday for talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on bridging remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas, other knowledgeable sources said.

Israeli negotiators were in Doha on Monday, hoping to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas on an agreement detailed by Biden in May.

Over the last year, several rounds of discussions have failed, with Israel insisting on maintaining a military presence in Gaza and Hamas refusing to free detainees unless the troops leave.

Israel’s attack on Gaza has killed over 45,000 Palestinians, displaced the majority of the 2.3 million residents, and left much of the coastal enclave in ruins.

