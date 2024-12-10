Players and officials of the Nigeria’s U15 Boys, Future Eagles, will depart the country in the early hours of Wednesday, 11th December for Morocco, where the team is scheduled to face their Moroccan counterparts in two international friendly games.

This will be the team’s first international experience since the inception of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) in the country.

Advertisement

Head of delegation, Mr. Nasiru Jibril said playing Morocco is a deliberate attempt and a pragmatic way of equipping the young, talented players discovered in the country through the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. He noted that exposing the players to best facilities and playing internationally will further shape the country’s awakening with regards to the impending annual AFCON U17 and annual FIFA U17 tournaments.

“With the introduction of the annual U17 AFCON and FIFA World Cup, it is going to be really difficult if we don’t have such programs going for us. I think the FIFA Talent Development Scheme has come at the right time, and is helpful to Nigeria football. Morocco is the place to which we have the most access, in terms of an organized place where we can go to, and people who already have the same kind of project we have running. Therefore, it is easier and better for us to go and play their own team because they have a team similar to our own.”

Advertisement

A delegation of 22 players and 6 officials, with Coach Patrick Bassey at the head of the coaching crew, will make the trip. The two matches have been scheduled for the Complexe Mohammed VI de Football on the 12th and 15th December, with kick-off time of 5pm local time on both days.

22 FUTURE EAGLES FOR MOROCCO

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Isaac Tomiwa (Mees Palace); Johnson Amaagudi (Ajarah FA); Somtochukwu Ibe (Adoration FC)

Defenders: Nicodemus Gideon (Relentless FA); Raphael Umah (Udi Stars FA); Luka Ephraim (Sporting Lagos); Muhammad Shamsudeen (Mavlon FC); Samuel Yusuf (Stormer FA)

Advertisement

Midfielders: Praise Averwosou (Morak FC); Uwem Bassey (2S Academy); Farwas Adeleke (Lanreleke FA); Raheem Salaudeen (Buruj FC); Kunle Tokode (White Caps FC, Canada); Ighodaro Dominion (Bendel Insurance Youth Team); Obasahon Emmanuel (Dynamo FA)

Forwards: Samuel Essien (PSports FA); Abubakar Abdulrazaq (Simon Ben FA); Ogar Timothy (Mavlon FC); Yusuf Saminu (Kano Pillars U15); Ebube Oyari (Sensational FA); Sha’Aban Musa (School Sports); Yusuf Auwal (Peace FA)