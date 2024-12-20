French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a national day of mourning for Mayotte after arriving on the Indian Ocean archipelago to survey the devastation wrought by Cyclone Chido.

France will observe a day of national mourning on Monday, December 23, for the overseas territory, President Emmanuel Macron said.

In a post on X, Macron said flags would fly at half-mast Monday, and “all French people are invited to pay our respects at 11:00 am (10:00 GMT)”, adding that “we all share in the pain of the Mahorais”, Mayotte’s population.

French authorities said at least 31 people have died and more than 1,500 people were injured, more than 200 critically.

Shortly after arriving the Indian Ocean archipelago, Macron went on an helicopter for an aerial appraisal of the damage. He then headed to the hospital in Mamoudzou, Mayotte’s capital, to meet with medical staff and patients.

A navy ship was due to arrive in Mayotte with 180 tons of aid and equipment, according to the French military.

People living in a large slum on the outskirts of Mamoudzou were some of the hardest hit from the cyclone. Many had lost their houses.

France has requested 10,000 tents and emergency accommodation from the European mechanism to aid Mayotte, said the French foreign ministry.

People on storm-ravaged Mayotte implored French President Emmanuel Macron to do more to help.

Mayotte, located in the Indian Ocean between mainland Africa’s east coast and northern Madagascar, is France’s poorest territory.

The cyclone devastated entire neighborhoods as many people ignored the warnings, thinking the storm wouldn’t be so extreme.

