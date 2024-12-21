Train stations across Nigeria are witnessing a surge as passengers trooped out to benefit from President Bola Tinubu’s free train ride initiative that commenced today.

Though some individuals were stranded after they failed to follow the requirements of booking their tickets online in advance, a step many overlooked.

TVC News Ikenna Amechi monitored the first day of the free ride on the Warri-Itakpe Train service

Many passengers were expectant, as they thronged the Ujevwu train station to benefit from the President Bola Tinubu free train initiative.

In every station where the train stops, a lot of passengers were already waiting to board, pleased with Mr. President’s gesture.

A lot of people who did not understand how to access the free Train Ride were stranded.

