The Federal Inland Revenue Service has emphasized that the poultry farming sector has the potential to create jobs and generate revenue for Nigeria, if the nation scales up the contributions of the livestock industry.

Chairman of FIRS, Zaccheus Adedeji made this known during a 2day capacity training programme on poultry farming in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Livestock farming is a significant sector in Nigeria’s economy, contributing about 17% of the agricultural Gross Domestic Product and 5% to the national GDP.

In the poultry industry, the country has a population of over 180 million birds, producing over 600 million eggs per annum.

However, industry faces significant challenges such as inadequate feed resources, Diseases and insufficient support and extension services amongst others.

In a bid to tap into the vast potential of the poultry value chain, the Federal Inland Revenue Service has embarked on a training initiative aimed at empowering young individuals, create employment opportunities, and ultimately boost revenue generation within the sector.

The FIRS training initiative is a strategic step towards unlocking the economic potential of Nigeria’s poultry industry.