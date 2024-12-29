Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Bank-assisted project accelerating nutrition results in Nigeria (Arin) has organized a 16-day training for 722 primary health care facility workers in Katsina State.

The maternal infant and young child nutrition training course is another effort to promote preventive intervention through the awareness-creation process.

Maternal infant and young child nutrition is a campaign and new strategy that seeks to improve nutrition for children in the first 1000 days of life.

The goal of the program includes the promotion of new feeding practices, understanding good nutrition and improving nutrition outcome for children.

This training is intended to assist health works across primary health facilities in the state to cascade these basic knowledge to the communities.

The strategy is based on the idea that improving nutrition during this time can lead to better outcome for children’s survival and healthy development.

The facilitators and the participants also explained further on the new approach and it’s advantages.

It is established that Poor diets during pregnancy can lead to various health issues for both the mother and the child.

Mother , infant, young and child counselling can be an effective intervention for promoting maternal and child health despite the challenge and lack of commitment from concerned authorities.

