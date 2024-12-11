To address the growing challenges posed by drug trafficking as well as reduce drug- related crimes and other criminal activities, the Federal Government is partnering with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande who disclosed this when he received the UNODC team led by Cheikh Toure in his Abuja office, maintained that the partnership will also promote social awareness and community resilience, ultimately fostering a safer and healthier environment for all citizens.

Comrade Olawande emphasized that the collaboration aims to implement comprehensive strategies that not only target and reduce drug-related crime rates but also enhance public understanding of the issues surrounding drug abuse and trafficking.

The Minister explained that for many years, young people have always had the feeling of being left out and do not believe the government is sincere.He added that they feel disconnected from the government and unable to access support, which according to him,has contributed to a sense of disorientation in the society. As a result, he observed, many young people are falling into the traps of drug addiction and crime. This trend, the Minister stressed,must change.

He pointed out that the persistent lack of meaningful engagement with the youth is a critical factor contributing to the low levels of patriotism and the increasing frequency of protests.

“It is essential to implement strategies that actively engage young people in discussions and initiatives that shape our society. This not only fosters their commitment but also contributes to a brighter future for them. That is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu initiated the National Youth Conference to address the comprehensive challenges facing the youth in our country,” Olawande stated.

Earlier, Cheikh Toure, the team leader of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts which he said it is aimed at bringing together youth to propose solutions for good governance in the country.

According to him, “UNODC is also actively working with the Ministry to identify potential areas of collaboration, particularly those focused on empowering youth against corruption and addressing various crimes, including drug abuse, human trafficking, cybercrime, and violent extremism,” Toure concluded.

