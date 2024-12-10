The federal Government has suspended the planned relocation of Ido-Osun Airport to Ede, the hometown of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

This follows the controversies and protests that greeted the decision of State Government to lay the foundation for the new airport project in Ede on the 16th of December, 2024.

According to a letter from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace with reference number FMA/ADD/402/S.3/6.4/Vol,I/56 which was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, and addressed to Governor Adeleke on December 6th 2024, it directed that the decision should be suspended indefinitely.

The letter which was exclusively obtained by The Nation read titled “Re: Invitation As a Special Guest of Honour at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of the Osun State International Airport.” I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. 5.12/19/1/Vol.VI/188 dated 21st November, 2024 on the above subject and to respectfully request Your Excellency to suspend the foundation laying ceremony of the Osun State International Airport until the issues regarding the petitions over the existing airstrip/airport is resolved and to harmonize the state’s efforts with that of the Federal Government.

“Your Excellency may wish to note that the airstrip is a federal project that is captured in the Ministry’s 2024 Appropriation. We also note that you have made arrangements to expand the airstrip to an international airport. In addition, there is a petition indicating there is an existing airstrip where funds have been expended and the need to use the site for the present airstrip instead of a new site.

“The Federal Government is mandated to ensure judicious use of funds in order to curtail wastage of resources. As this Airstrip Project is a collaboration between State and Federal Government, it is important we are in sync before the project takes off.

“Accordingly, Your Excellency is respectfully requested to reschedule the foundation laying ceremony of the Osun State Airport pending the resolution of the petitions and selection of a mutually agreed date. Please, accept the assurances of the Honourable Minister’s highest regards.”

The Ido-Osun Community had protested against the move to relocate the airport project and described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s decision as an act of nepotism and anti-democratic.

However, the Osun government hinged its decision to relocate the project on the encroachment of airport land, gully and a small runway at Ido Osun.

The State Government had invited the Ministers of Works, Aviation; David Umahi and Festus Keyamo to come for the foundation laying ceremony.