The federal government is partnering with Gombe state to train community leaders and social intervention programme officers on grievance redress mechanisms.

In 2022, the federal government partnered with states to launch the NG CARES programme.

The social intervention programme aims at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

As Nigeria commemorates the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, NG CARE is looking at protecting rural women who are target beneficiaries of the intervention.

Another dimension is the economic abuse that rural women suffer, especially farmers.

According to reports, after government empowerment distributions, spouses or other influential men seize these items from the women.

These are some issues that community leaders and project representatives are being trained to resolve.