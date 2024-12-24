The Federal Government has kicked off the subsidised holiday road transport for the yuletide.

The popular Eagle Square in the heart of the nation’s capital hosts Nigerians travelling from Abuja to other parts of the country.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and a number of privately owned transport companies are partners in this collaboration.

Days after approval by the Federal Executive Council, the Ministry kicks off an intervention targeted at providing some relief to the citizens for a happier yuletide.

Advertisement

On this first day, passenger traffic is understandably low but the government says it is creating adequate awareness for more patronage.

The passengers are happy they are paying only 50 per cent of the actual fare to their various destinations.

The participating partners describe the arrangement as worthy of emulation.

The Minister of Transportation speaks on the initiative.

Advertisement

Barely four days after the government flagged off free train rides for the season, the Minister says 288,644 passengers have enjoyed the ride so far.

Advertisement

The Federal Government has kicked off the subsidised holiday road transport for the yuletide.

The popular Eagle Square in the heart of the nation’s capital hosts Nigerians travelling from Abuja to other parts of the country.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and a number of privately owned transport companies are partners in this collaboration.

Days after approval by the Federal Executive Council, the Ministry kicks off an intervention targeted at providing some relief to the citizens for a happier yuletide.

Advertisement

On this first day, passenger traffic is understandably low but the government says it is creating adequate awareness for more patronage.

The passengers are happy they are paying only 50 per cent of the actual fare to their various destinations.

The participating partners describe the arrangement as worthy of emulation.

The Minister of Transportation speaks on the initiative.

Advertisement

Barely four days after the government flagged off free train rides for the season, the Minister says 288,644 passengers have enjoyed the ride so far.

Advertisement

The Federal Government has kicked off the subsidised holiday road transport for the yuletide.

The popular Eagle Square in the heart of the nation’s capital hosts Nigerians travelling from Abuja to other parts of the country.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and a number of privately owned transport companies are partners in this collaboration.

Days after approval by the Federal Executive Council, the Ministry kicks off an intervention targeted at providing some relief to the citizens for a happier yuletide.

Advertisement

On this first day, passenger traffic is understandably low but the government says it is creating adequate awareness for more patronage.

The passengers are happy they are paying only 50 per cent of the actual fare to their various destinations.

The participating partners describe the arrangement as worthy of emulation.

The Minister of Transportation speaks on the initiative.

Advertisement

Barely four days after the government flagged off free train rides for the season, the Minister says 288,644 passengers have enjoyed the ride so far.

Advertisement

The Federal Government has kicked off the subsidised holiday road transport for the yuletide.

The popular Eagle Square in the heart of the nation’s capital hosts Nigerians travelling from Abuja to other parts of the country.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and a number of privately owned transport companies are partners in this collaboration.

Days after approval by the Federal Executive Council, the Ministry kicks off an intervention targeted at providing some relief to the citizens for a happier yuletide.

Advertisement

On this first day, passenger traffic is understandably low but the government says it is creating adequate awareness for more patronage.

The passengers are happy they are paying only 50 per cent of the actual fare to their various destinations.

The participating partners describe the arrangement as worthy of emulation.

The Minister of Transportation speaks on the initiative.

Advertisement

Barely four days after the government flagged off free train rides for the season, the Minister says 288,644 passengers have enjoyed the ride so far.

Advertisement

The Federal Government has kicked off the subsidised holiday road transport for the yuletide.

The popular Eagle Square in the heart of the nation’s capital hosts Nigerians travelling from Abuja to other parts of the country.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and a number of privately owned transport companies are partners in this collaboration.

Days after approval by the Federal Executive Council, the Ministry kicks off an intervention targeted at providing some relief to the citizens for a happier yuletide.

Advertisement

On this first day, passenger traffic is understandably low but the government says it is creating adequate awareness for more patronage.

The passengers are happy they are paying only 50 per cent of the actual fare to their various destinations.

The participating partners describe the arrangement as worthy of emulation.

The Minister of Transportation speaks on the initiative.

Advertisement

Barely four days after the government flagged off free train rides for the season, the Minister says 288,644 passengers have enjoyed the ride so far.

Advertisement

The Federal Government has kicked off the subsidised holiday road transport for the yuletide.

The popular Eagle Square in the heart of the nation’s capital hosts Nigerians travelling from Abuja to other parts of the country.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and a number of privately owned transport companies are partners in this collaboration.

Days after approval by the Federal Executive Council, the Ministry kicks off an intervention targeted at providing some relief to the citizens for a happier yuletide.

Advertisement

On this first day, passenger traffic is understandably low but the government says it is creating adequate awareness for more patronage.

The passengers are happy they are paying only 50 per cent of the actual fare to their various destinations.

The participating partners describe the arrangement as worthy of emulation.

The Minister of Transportation speaks on the initiative.

Advertisement

Barely four days after the government flagged off free train rides for the season, the Minister says 288,644 passengers have enjoyed the ride so far.

Advertisement

The Federal Government has kicked off the subsidised holiday road transport for the yuletide.

The popular Eagle Square in the heart of the nation’s capital hosts Nigerians travelling from Abuja to other parts of the country.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and a number of privately owned transport companies are partners in this collaboration.

Days after approval by the Federal Executive Council, the Ministry kicks off an intervention targeted at providing some relief to the citizens for a happier yuletide.

Advertisement

On this first day, passenger traffic is understandably low but the government says it is creating adequate awareness for more patronage.

The passengers are happy they are paying only 50 per cent of the actual fare to their various destinations.

The participating partners describe the arrangement as worthy of emulation.

The Minister of Transportation speaks on the initiative.

Advertisement

Barely four days after the government flagged off free train rides for the season, the Minister says 288,644 passengers have enjoyed the ride so far.

Advertisement

The Federal Government has kicked off the subsidised holiday road transport for the yuletide.

The popular Eagle Square in the heart of the nation’s capital hosts Nigerians travelling from Abuja to other parts of the country.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN and a number of privately owned transport companies are partners in this collaboration.

Days after approval by the Federal Executive Council, the Ministry kicks off an intervention targeted at providing some relief to the citizens for a happier yuletide.

Advertisement

On this first day, passenger traffic is understandably low but the government says it is creating adequate awareness for more patronage.

The passengers are happy they are paying only 50 per cent of the actual fare to their various destinations.

The participating partners describe the arrangement as worthy of emulation.

The Minister of Transportation speaks on the initiative.

Advertisement

Barely four days after the government flagged off free train rides for the season, the Minister says 288,644 passengers have enjoyed the ride so far.