The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has launched a Northern Regional workshop in Lafia, Nasarawa State, for the National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage System Management.

The workshop aims to promote year-round farming and has drawn participants from across the country.

Food security is a core policy of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, aimed at curbing hunger and reducing poverty nationwide.

To achieve this, the federal government has been promoting the adoption of all-year-round farming systems among Nigerians.

To further advance this initiative, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation is organizing a Northern Regional Workshop for the National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage System Management.

This workshop will enable the committee to assess its progress, identify gaps, and outline strategies for promoting irrigation farming in Nigeria.

Gladys Etema is an irrigation farmer who will be sharing her experience at the workshop to motivate others.

The Nasarawa State Governor is committed to implementing decisions of the workshop that will encourage irrigation farming in the state.

At the end of the workshop , a workable resolution is expected to be reached that will improve the use of irrigation farming in the country.

