Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo has acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to the Nigerian project despite the numerous challenges facing the country.

Mr. Goronyo said this in Birnin Kebbi during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kebbi State ,Nasir Idris when he came for the commisisioning of some major projects executed by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency in the North-West region.

Minister Goronyo flaged off projects across Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

The minister commissioned the reconstructed Alwasa Bridge in Kebbi which was at the verge of collapse before FERMA’s intervention.

Afterwards the Minister visited governor Nasir Idris and commended the Governor for all his infrastructural achievements, along side Ferma’s sucess in Executing notable works.

In his response, Governor Nasir Idris acknowledged President Tinubu’s efforts in ensuring economic growth and development in Nigeria, and FERMA for its commitment to maintaining federal roads in Kebbi.