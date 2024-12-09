In a bid to tackle the rising unemployment rate in Nigeria Federal Government has says it is working round the clock to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country by providing over 90,000 jobs for both and unskilled and unemployed Nigerians.

The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Silas Agara, made this known during the flag off of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate remains a pressing concern, calling for urgent attention to prevent potential social unrest fueled by youth restlessness.

According to statistics, the country’s unemployment rate stood at 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2024, representing a third consecutive increase since the second quarter of 2023.

As part of its efforts to address this problem, the Federal Government through the National Directorate of Employment came up with the Renewed Hope Employment initiative aimed at providing employment for a total of 93,731 Nigerians.

It has now been flagged off in Oyo state.

A minimum of 10 persons from the 8,809 electoral wards would benefit from this initiative comprising of 30 different formal and informal skills.

Chairman of Egbeda local government of Oyo state wants all beneficiaries to utilize their acquired skills judiciously for proper circulation resources.

This initiative is a significant step towards addressing the country’s unemployment challenge, stimulate economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve the overall standard of living for Nigerians.