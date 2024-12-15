The Federal Government has begun the process of establishing a smart divisional police state in Katampe, a suburb of Abuja in a significant move to bolster security in the Federal Capital Territory.

Minister of police affairs Ibrahim Gaidam says The presence of divisional headquarters of police in Katampe

community will protect citizens commuting every day for their daily activities from the danger of kidnapping, one chance, and robbery as well as other related crimes affecting people in the area.

The project is facilitated by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

