The Management of Airpeace has refuted claims that it is under investigation by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission over exploitative fares.

The Chief Operating Officer of Airpeace, Oluwatoyin Olajide Stated this at a Press breifing addressing the issues as they stated that the letter FCCPC sent to Airpeace is “inquiry” and not investigation.

Earlier FCCPC Says the focus of the inquiry into Air Peace includes allegations of exploitative pricing, particularly significant fare increases for advance bookings on certain domestic routes.

While Appreciating the Support of the Federal Government, the Management of the Airline Says they are bothered that an agency of Government is frustrating their operations.