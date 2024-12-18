The Managing Director of The Federal Airport Authority,Olubunmi Kuku has expressed the readiness of the Agency to complete overhauling and improvement of Landside amd Airside infrastructure in 2025.

The FAAN MD stated this at an event marking her one year in office where New Corporate Safety Policy was unveiled.

Gathered in this Board room are directors and General Managers from Various departments, as they celebrate the first anniversary of the MD by showcasing her achievements in the past one Year.

The Director Special Duties Says FAAN is committed to enhancing Safety and Security around the Airports and hence has designed a new Safety Policy which was unveiled at the event.

The MD FAAN while appreciating and giving out awards to members of Staff across the country who have distinguished themselves in several departments, says there is more to be done.

She further reiterate the commitment of FAAN to ensuring viable and efficient Airport with clear cut plan for 2025.

