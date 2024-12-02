Experts in the agriculture sector say it is important to find ways of supporting the ownership, deployment, adoption and use of tractors that will be given to small holder farmers through the federal government’s mechanisation strategy.

This formed part of discussions at a one day workshop on mechanisation in Nigeria.

Speakers at the event say the five years production and supply of 10,000 tractors to farmers in tranches of 2,000 units annually is a significant step towards achieving food security and transforming the agricultural landscape.

Advertisement

They also insist that data gathering will play a key role in optimising tractor utilisation and maintenance.