The importance of biofortification in addressing malnutrition is taking center stage at this year’s Nutrition Food Fair, holding in Minna, Niger State.

Experts believe that biofortified foods offer a cheaper and more sustainable way to deliver essential nutrients like vitamin A in staple diets.

Biofortification is a process that breeds crops to enhance their nutritional value, offering a cost-effective alternative to adding micronutrients to processed foods.

At the Nutrition Food Fair in Minna, food experts are exploring ways to expand access to biofortified foods across Nigeria. This initiative involves partnerships with governments and investors to tackle malnutrition.

The governor of Niger State Umaru Bago, emphasized his administration’s commitment to boosting biofortified food production during the forthcoming dry-season farming period.

The governor of Niger State Umaru Bago, emphasized his administration’s commitment to boosting biofortified food production during the forthcoming dry-season farming period.