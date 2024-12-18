With the increasing population growth, agriculture experts say Nigeria still has all it takes to feed herself if everyone practices integrated and intensified farming.

The experts spoke at the training of another set of one hundred extention agents and farmers in Kwara State.

Nigeria is blessed with vast arable land suitable for farming.

After harvesting, crop residues from these farms are usually burnt or thrown away as waste products.

But agriculture experts say such crop residues can be converted to animal feeds.

This explains why the Kwara state livestock productivity and resilience support project organized this training for another set of extention agents and farmers.

The Kwara State government asked the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity.

Experts say the utilisation of the residues as well as effective integrated and intensified farming will enhance food production.

