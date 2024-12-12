The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a suspected oil theft case involving a barge, two trucks, and one suspect handed over by the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Delta on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The handover, which took place in Warri, was conducted by Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola, representing the Commander of NNS Delta.

According to Adeola, the suspect, Samson Uki, was apprehended alongside Barge Oghenekome and two trucks allegedly laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected crude oil.

The interception occurred at the NIWA jetty while the products were being discharged from the barge into the trucks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was conducted without the requisite license.

Usman Abdullahi Nuhu, an Assistant Superintendent with the EFCC, received the suspect, barge, and trucks on behalf of the Commission. Nuhu confirmed that the EFCC would undertake further investigations and consider possible prosecution based on the findings.

Crude Oil Theft has been a major problem for Nigeria over the last few years leading to a reduction in production and makin it difficult to meet Nigeria’s OPEC production quota.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a suspected oil theft case involving a barge, two trucks, and one suspect handed over by the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Delta on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The handover, which took place in Warri, was conducted by Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola, representing the Commander of NNS Delta.

According to Adeola, the suspect, Samson Uki, was apprehended alongside Barge Oghenekome and two trucks allegedly laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected crude oil.

The interception occurred at the NIWA jetty while the products were being discharged from the barge into the trucks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was conducted without the requisite license.

Usman Abdullahi Nuhu, an Assistant Superintendent with the EFCC, received the suspect, barge, and trucks on behalf of the Commission. Nuhu confirmed that the EFCC would undertake further investigations and consider possible prosecution based on the findings.

Crude Oil Theft has been a major problem for Nigeria over the last few years leading to a reduction in production and makin it difficult to meet Nigeria’s OPEC production quota.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a suspected oil theft case involving a barge, two trucks, and one suspect handed over by the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Delta on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The handover, which took place in Warri, was conducted by Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola, representing the Commander of NNS Delta.

According to Adeola, the suspect, Samson Uki, was apprehended alongside Barge Oghenekome and two trucks allegedly laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected crude oil.

The interception occurred at the NIWA jetty while the products were being discharged from the barge into the trucks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was conducted without the requisite license.

Usman Abdullahi Nuhu, an Assistant Superintendent with the EFCC, received the suspect, barge, and trucks on behalf of the Commission. Nuhu confirmed that the EFCC would undertake further investigations and consider possible prosecution based on the findings.

Crude Oil Theft has been a major problem for Nigeria over the last few years leading to a reduction in production and makin it difficult to meet Nigeria’s OPEC production quota.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a suspected oil theft case involving a barge, two trucks, and one suspect handed over by the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Delta on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The handover, which took place in Warri, was conducted by Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola, representing the Commander of NNS Delta.

According to Adeola, the suspect, Samson Uki, was apprehended alongside Barge Oghenekome and two trucks allegedly laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected crude oil.

The interception occurred at the NIWA jetty while the products were being discharged from the barge into the trucks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was conducted without the requisite license.

Usman Abdullahi Nuhu, an Assistant Superintendent with the EFCC, received the suspect, barge, and trucks on behalf of the Commission. Nuhu confirmed that the EFCC would undertake further investigations and consider possible prosecution based on the findings.

Crude Oil Theft has been a major problem for Nigeria over the last few years leading to a reduction in production and makin it difficult to meet Nigeria’s OPEC production quota.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a suspected oil theft case involving a barge, two trucks, and one suspect handed over by the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Delta on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The handover, which took place in Warri, was conducted by Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola, representing the Commander of NNS Delta.

According to Adeola, the suspect, Samson Uki, was apprehended alongside Barge Oghenekome and two trucks allegedly laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected crude oil.

The interception occurred at the NIWA jetty while the products were being discharged from the barge into the trucks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was conducted without the requisite license.

Usman Abdullahi Nuhu, an Assistant Superintendent with the EFCC, received the suspect, barge, and trucks on behalf of the Commission. Nuhu confirmed that the EFCC would undertake further investigations and consider possible prosecution based on the findings.

Crude Oil Theft has been a major problem for Nigeria over the last few years leading to a reduction in production and makin it difficult to meet Nigeria’s OPEC production quota.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a suspected oil theft case involving a barge, two trucks, and one suspect handed over by the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Delta on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The handover, which took place in Warri, was conducted by Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola, representing the Commander of NNS Delta.

According to Adeola, the suspect, Samson Uki, was apprehended alongside Barge Oghenekome and two trucks allegedly laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected crude oil.

The interception occurred at the NIWA jetty while the products were being discharged from the barge into the trucks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was conducted without the requisite license.

Usman Abdullahi Nuhu, an Assistant Superintendent with the EFCC, received the suspect, barge, and trucks on behalf of the Commission. Nuhu confirmed that the EFCC would undertake further investigations and consider possible prosecution based on the findings.

Crude Oil Theft has been a major problem for Nigeria over the last few years leading to a reduction in production and makin it difficult to meet Nigeria’s OPEC production quota.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a suspected oil theft case involving a barge, two trucks, and one suspect handed over by the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Delta on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The handover, which took place in Warri, was conducted by Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola, representing the Commander of NNS Delta.

According to Adeola, the suspect, Samson Uki, was apprehended alongside Barge Oghenekome and two trucks allegedly laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected crude oil.

The interception occurred at the NIWA jetty while the products were being discharged from the barge into the trucks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was conducted without the requisite license.

Usman Abdullahi Nuhu, an Assistant Superintendent with the EFCC, received the suspect, barge, and trucks on behalf of the Commission. Nuhu confirmed that the EFCC would undertake further investigations and consider possible prosecution based on the findings.

Crude Oil Theft has been a major problem for Nigeria over the last few years leading to a reduction in production and makin it difficult to meet Nigeria’s OPEC production quota.

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced investigations into a suspected oil theft case involving a barge, two trucks, and one suspect handed over by the Nigerian Navy’s NNS Delta on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The handover, which took place in Warri, was conducted by Lt. Cdr. E.O. Adeola, representing the Commander of NNS Delta.

According to Adeola, the suspect, Samson Uki, was apprehended alongside Barge Oghenekome and two trucks allegedly laden with an unspecified quantity of suspected crude oil.

The interception occurred at the NIWA jetty while the products were being discharged from the barge into the trucks.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operation was conducted without the requisite license.

Usman Abdullahi Nuhu, an Assistant Superintendent with the EFCC, received the suspect, barge, and trucks on behalf of the Commission. Nuhu confirmed that the EFCC would undertake further investigations and consider possible prosecution based on the findings.

Crude Oil Theft has been a major problem for Nigeria over the last few years leading to a reduction in production and makin it difficult to meet Nigeria’s OPEC production quota.