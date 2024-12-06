Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has called on youths across the country to join hands with the commission in the fight against corruption.

The chairman stated this at a town hall meeting in commemoration of the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day, in Sokoto.

Represented by the Zonal Director of the commission Nnwanneka Nwokike, the chairman said corruption affected every age group but bites harder against the prospects and possibilities of youths.