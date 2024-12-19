Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to bridge the urban, rural gaps by providing basic amenities to improve the living standard of the people.

The governor spoke at the flag,-off of a 24km Okwo-UmuOgudu, Oshia-Nigercem road Construction, in the state

The construction of the road will bring the desired relief to the people who find it difficult accessing neighbouring communities for businesses and other purposes.

Community heads and political office holders from Okwo-UmuOgudu, and Oshia communities described the move by the state government as a remarkable one.

The Ebonyi state government says it is investing in massive rural and urban road infrastructure to improve the social economic well-being of the people

For the rural dwellers, they say their days of sorrow will soon be over as they recount how tedious it was navigating the road.

The state Governor, again reiterated his determination to improve the living standards of the people by making life meaningful for them.

The state commissioner for works solicited the cooperation of community heads to provide necessary support to the contractors, to enable them deliver on record time

The road is designed to reduce the travel time along that axis, eases evacuation of farm produce from the four communities along the road and provides access to other businesses

The state Governor had earlier announced the completion of over 48 roads across the state, within 18 months of assuming office.

Several ongoing road infrastructure and bridges are still spread across various parts of the state.

