At least 56 people have been killed in a stampede following clashes at a football match in Guinea’s second-largest city, according to government officials.

Thousands of spectators were present when the crush occurred at a match between Nzérékoré and Labé.

The match was part of a tournament in honour of President Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in September 2021.

Local media reported that police had used tear gas after supporters of the visiting team, Labé, threw stones towards the pitch in anger at the referee.

Prime Minister Bah has paid tribute to the dozens of people killed and promised full medical and psychological support to all those injured.

In recent months there has been increased scrutiny of powerful figures in Guinean football.

In July, Aboubacar Sampil, who is president of the country’s football body Feguifoot, became the subject of an investigation into corruption and violence in football.

A junior colleague accused Mr Sampil, who also leads the board of directors for local team ASK, of facilitating violence and trying to influence referees at a match that ASK was losing 0-1 to Milo FC.

Mr Sampil has also been accused of bypassing protocol and unilaterally appointing people to jobs. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Sampil has also been accused of bypassing protocol and unilaterally appointing people to jobs. He has always denied any wrongdoing.