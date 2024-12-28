The Lagos state government is heading to the supreme Court in a bid to overturn the court of appeal’s decision which overturned the conviction of medical doctor, Femi Olaleye for defilement of his wife’s niece.

The managing director of the Optimal Cancer Care Foundation was charged with two counts of defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration by the Ministry of Justice in November 2022.

In October 2023, the Lagos Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

But, on November 28, 2024, the Court of Appeal, Lagos division discharged and acquitted Dr Olaleye, citing errors in the lower court’s judgment.

The appellate court described the evidence provided by the prosecution as “tainted” and “unreliable”.

In response, civil rights groups petitioned the Lagos state Attorney General, Lawal Pedro, (SAN), urging him to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court so as to restore public trust in the justice system.

Ahead of the deadline for filing such an appeal which is December 28, 2024, TVC News gathered that the state government has now filed a notice of appeal at the court of appeal, which freed Dr Olaleye, to inform all parties concerned that it has lodged an appeal against that decision and is now heading to the apex court in the country for a final decision on the matter.