A summit of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation opened in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Thursday, with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The event is also attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The summit, held under the theme “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy,” is scheduled to hold a special session on the situation in Palestine and Lebanon with the participation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The D-8 group was established in Istanbul in 1997 to strengthen economic and social relations among its member states –Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Malaysia.

