Governor of Cross River state Bassey Otu has launched free transportation scheme to cushion the economic challenges faced by residents during the Yuletide season.

Residents in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will benefit from this initiative.

The yuletide season has brought with it an atmosphere of love, care, and compassion.

However, for many residents of Cross River State, the festive cheer is dampened by the exorbitant cost of transportation.

Advertisement

In a move to alleviate this burden, Governor of Cross River State , Bassey Otu is offering a free transportation scheme to residents.

The Chairman ,Season of sweetener Free transportation monitoring committee scheme disclosed that the services will run from now until January next year, with more than 50 vehicles set to kick off the program with these vehicles plying all major routes.

The state chairman of the unified commercial Drivers Association says the free bus services begin at 7am and retires at 7pm daily.

Residents have expressed their gratitude and hope the scheme will be sustained.

Advertisement

Governor of Cross River state Bassey Otu has launched free transportation scheme to cushion the economic challenges faced by residents during the Yuletide season.

Residents in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will benefit from this initiative.

The yuletide season has brought with it an atmosphere of love, care, and compassion.

However, for many residents of Cross River State, the festive cheer is dampened by the exorbitant cost of transportation.

Advertisement

In a move to alleviate this burden, Governor of Cross River State , Bassey Otu is offering a free transportation scheme to residents.

The Chairman ,Season of sweetener Free transportation monitoring committee scheme disclosed that the services will run from now until January next year, with more than 50 vehicles set to kick off the program with these vehicles plying all major routes.

The state chairman of the unified commercial Drivers Association says the free bus services begin at 7am and retires at 7pm daily.

Residents have expressed their gratitude and hope the scheme will be sustained.

Advertisement

Governor of Cross River state Bassey Otu has launched free transportation scheme to cushion the economic challenges faced by residents during the Yuletide season.

Residents in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will benefit from this initiative.

The yuletide season has brought with it an atmosphere of love, care, and compassion.

However, for many residents of Cross River State, the festive cheer is dampened by the exorbitant cost of transportation.

Advertisement

In a move to alleviate this burden, Governor of Cross River State , Bassey Otu is offering a free transportation scheme to residents.

The Chairman ,Season of sweetener Free transportation monitoring committee scheme disclosed that the services will run from now until January next year, with more than 50 vehicles set to kick off the program with these vehicles plying all major routes.

The state chairman of the unified commercial Drivers Association says the free bus services begin at 7am and retires at 7pm daily.

Residents have expressed their gratitude and hope the scheme will be sustained.

Advertisement

Governor of Cross River state Bassey Otu has launched free transportation scheme to cushion the economic challenges faced by residents during the Yuletide season.

Residents in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will benefit from this initiative.

The yuletide season has brought with it an atmosphere of love, care, and compassion.

However, for many residents of Cross River State, the festive cheer is dampened by the exorbitant cost of transportation.

Advertisement

In a move to alleviate this burden, Governor of Cross River State , Bassey Otu is offering a free transportation scheme to residents.

The Chairman ,Season of sweetener Free transportation monitoring committee scheme disclosed that the services will run from now until January next year, with more than 50 vehicles set to kick off the program with these vehicles plying all major routes.

The state chairman of the unified commercial Drivers Association says the free bus services begin at 7am and retires at 7pm daily.

Residents have expressed their gratitude and hope the scheme will be sustained.

Advertisement

Governor of Cross River state Bassey Otu has launched free transportation scheme to cushion the economic challenges faced by residents during the Yuletide season.

Residents in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will benefit from this initiative.

The yuletide season has brought with it an atmosphere of love, care, and compassion.

However, for many residents of Cross River State, the festive cheer is dampened by the exorbitant cost of transportation.

Advertisement

In a move to alleviate this burden, Governor of Cross River State , Bassey Otu is offering a free transportation scheme to residents.

The Chairman ,Season of sweetener Free transportation monitoring committee scheme disclosed that the services will run from now until January next year, with more than 50 vehicles set to kick off the program with these vehicles plying all major routes.

The state chairman of the unified commercial Drivers Association says the free bus services begin at 7am and retires at 7pm daily.

Residents have expressed their gratitude and hope the scheme will be sustained.

Advertisement

Governor of Cross River state Bassey Otu has launched free transportation scheme to cushion the economic challenges faced by residents during the Yuletide season.

Residents in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will benefit from this initiative.

The yuletide season has brought with it an atmosphere of love, care, and compassion.

However, for many residents of Cross River State, the festive cheer is dampened by the exorbitant cost of transportation.

Advertisement

In a move to alleviate this burden, Governor of Cross River State , Bassey Otu is offering a free transportation scheme to residents.

The Chairman ,Season of sweetener Free transportation monitoring committee scheme disclosed that the services will run from now until January next year, with more than 50 vehicles set to kick off the program with these vehicles plying all major routes.

The state chairman of the unified commercial Drivers Association says the free bus services begin at 7am and retires at 7pm daily.

Residents have expressed their gratitude and hope the scheme will be sustained.

Advertisement

Governor of Cross River state Bassey Otu has launched free transportation scheme to cushion the economic challenges faced by residents during the Yuletide season.

Residents in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will benefit from this initiative.

The yuletide season has brought with it an atmosphere of love, care, and compassion.

However, for many residents of Cross River State, the festive cheer is dampened by the exorbitant cost of transportation.

Advertisement

In a move to alleviate this burden, Governor of Cross River State , Bassey Otu is offering a free transportation scheme to residents.

The Chairman ,Season of sweetener Free transportation monitoring committee scheme disclosed that the services will run from now until January next year, with more than 50 vehicles set to kick off the program with these vehicles plying all major routes.

The state chairman of the unified commercial Drivers Association says the free bus services begin at 7am and retires at 7pm daily.

Residents have expressed their gratitude and hope the scheme will be sustained.

Advertisement

Governor of Cross River state Bassey Otu has launched free transportation scheme to cushion the economic challenges faced by residents during the Yuletide season.

Residents in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will benefit from this initiative.

The yuletide season has brought with it an atmosphere of love, care, and compassion.

However, for many residents of Cross River State, the festive cheer is dampened by the exorbitant cost of transportation.

Advertisement

In a move to alleviate this burden, Governor of Cross River State , Bassey Otu is offering a free transportation scheme to residents.

The Chairman ,Season of sweetener Free transportation monitoring committee scheme disclosed that the services will run from now until January next year, with more than 50 vehicles set to kick off the program with these vehicles plying all major routes.

The state chairman of the unified commercial Drivers Association says the free bus services begin at 7am and retires at 7pm daily.

Residents have expressed their gratitude and hope the scheme will be sustained.