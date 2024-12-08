The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate says trillions of dollars in stimulus money expended by world governments during the COVID-19 pandemic proves that global resources are available for intervention.

Prof. Pate presented Nigeria’s strategic blueprint for the health sector before an audience of global leaders at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

He also informed the forum that President Bola Tinubu, who serves as the African Union’s Champion for Health, is implementing a comprehensive reform of the sector.