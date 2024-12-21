A High Court in Benin, Edo State, has ordered the reinstatement of 18 suspended local government council chairmen and deputies.

Justice Efe Ikponwonba issued the decision against the Edo State Government, the Edo State Governor, and four others who were designated as the first through sixth defendants in the claim filed by 18 local government councils and ALGON in Edo State.

The court directed the defendants not to give effect to the House of Assembly resolution of December16, 2024, purporting to suspend the Local Government chairmen and their deputies.

The Court granted an order of mandamus directing parties to maintain status quo ante belum as of December 12, 2024 when the matter was filed in court pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.