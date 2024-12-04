A twist has emerged in the case of four individuals sentenced to death by hanging by a Jigawa State High Court.

The Counsel to the convicts, Mustapha Kashim, has expressed his intention to appeal the judgment within one week.

In an exclusive interview with TVC NEWS CORRESPONDENT Yusif Isah, the counsel expressed mixed feelings about the judgment, emphasizing that justice must be served in three ways: to the victim, dependents, and society.

He argued that the judgment only serves justice to the victim.

The convicts were found guilty of culpable homicide for conspiring to beat 30-year-old Salamatu Musa to death in 2019.

The court, presided over by Justice Ado Yusuf, handed down the death sentence after the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Kashim has already informed the court registrar of his intention to appeal, marking the beginning of a new chapter in this high-profile case.

