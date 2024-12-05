The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede said he is committed to ending the lingering security challenges bedeviling the North East region.

He stated this when he visited the Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum.

The aim of the visit was to see officers and men at the theater of war, to encourage and boost their morale in their fight against insurgency.

He acknowledged support of the borno state governor with provision of logistics and some welfare packages to help the ongoing fight.

Governor Babagana Zulum on his part assured of his continued assistance to the military in their quest to restore peace in the state.