Nigerians have been advised to remain hopeful that there will be a positive turn around of the economic situation in the country.

Adewal Adebiyi of the Light Ignite Christian International Ministry gave this advise during a medical outreach for indigent and vulnerable residents of Ikeja.

He says the ministry is focusing on humanitarian services especially during the yuletide in line with the teaching of Jesus Christ which emphasizes love for one another and sharing with the less privileged.

In addition to the medical consultation, beneficiaries also got free drugs and food items.