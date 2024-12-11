The above explains why, at 72, His Excellency, Clement David Ebri, Governor of Cross River state between 1991 and 1993, is in a celebratory and thankful mood.

His Excellency has just attained 72, a huge milestone in our part of the world, where life expectancy has now been mortgaged by excruciating socio-economic challenges that often result in incidences of sudden deaths.

Dr Ebri certainly fits the bill of a special human and a born leader with requisite will power and vision to better the lot of humanity.

His meritorious, dedicated and silent selfless service to humanity has been unmatched and very pleasing not only to the people of Cross River State but Nigeria as a country, no wonder he has over the years been saddled with many national assignments.

As he clocks a fulfilling 72 years today, Dr Ebri, remains a reference for all who have encountered him closely.

In the over seven decades of his existence, Dr Ebri has shown himself strong as an epitome of simplicity, a man of sublime disposition to life and the daily challenges it poses, a man who has been able to journey thus with the care for humanity at the core of his life.

Ebri is one Tiger that does not display its Tigerish instincts.

The former governor is the perfect Tiger in the Noble Laureate, Wole Soyinka’s widely read quote: “A tiger does not proclaim his tigritude.”

Indeed the life of very special and great people is akin to the wind which is only felt when it moves across space, shaking the trees in the verdant, caressing the soul and body of humans and ultimately reminding mankind of the love and omnipotence of the God, creator of the universe.

Such special people lead very quiet lives, only ever announcing their existence by touching other people’s lives with their humanitarian services.

As Dr Ebri clocks 72, those expecting a talk of the town, lavish, forget-me- not- birthday bash from the ex-governor, will have to wait for another year because the former governor is not known for vulgar display of flamboyance, particularly now that citizens are assailed by biting socioeconomic crises in the country.

I am sure that those who witnessed or followed his style of governance when he was governor of Cross River state can attest to this.

A few years back, a United States, (US) study by Scott Sanders, a sociology Professor at Brigham University showed that most productive age in human life is between 60 and 70 years of age; and the second most productive age is between 70 to 80.

At 72, the cerebral, urbane, detribalised and celebrated politician and elder statesman, Ebri, has attained the first epoch and now marching on to the second.

If you talk about “godfatherism” in Cross River politics, that appellation rightly fits Ebri yet he does not rob it on anyone’s face or wear it like a garment; Ebri remains his humble, unassuming self.

Rudyard Kipling, the renowned English writer and poet, who lived between 1865 and 1936, told humanity in 1910 that “if you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you; if you can meet with triumph and disaster and treat both equally; if you can talk with the crowd and keep your virtue or walk with kings without losing the common touch; yours is the earth and everything that is in it.”

As governor of Cross River state he was instrumental to the rise of many past political leaders in the state and he ensured that he fixed them in various plum political offices.

It was Dr Ebri as governor of Cross River state who identified a youthful Donald Duke and made him Commissioner for Finance.

Donald would later become a two-term governor of Cross River.

Similary, Ebri as governor spurned naysayers’ opposition and stuck with his decision to support the young Liyel Imoke to the Senate; Imoke would turn out to become the youngest Senator of that epoch; and in later years, the same Liyel would become a presidential Adviser, Minister for Power and then a two-term governor of the state.

In the same fashion, Ebri as governor gave Senator Gershom Bassey the desired political lift by appointing him to the Board of Cross River Estates Ltd.

Gershom would later rise elegantly in Cross River’s political space to represent Cross River South Senatorial district in the Senate back to back.

The former Governor also brought Professor Ivara Esu to limelight politically when he appointed him Cross River state Commissioner for Agriculture.

Professor Esu would later become the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Minister of State Tourism,Culture and National Orientation and the immediate past Deputy Governor of Cross River state. Equally, the former Minister for the Niger Delta, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani was also Ebri’s creation.

The then young Usani was Governor Ebri’s Personal Assistant. Even the current governor of Cross River State, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, recieved Ebri’s touch.

The list is endless. It would indeed, appear that mentoring young people and grooming them to greatness comes naturally to Ebri.

For example, as a young youth corps member serving at Aiyepe High School, Aiyepe, Odogbolu local government area, Ogun state between 1977 and 1978, Ebri immensely contributed to the youth and human capital development in that part of Ogun state.

An Economist who kicked-started his working career as a journalist and rose to become an Editor with the Cross River state Newspaper Corporation, publishers of the iconic Nigerian Chronicle between 1978-1981 , former Governor Ebri is one politician who is not given to ostentation or easily swayed or distracted by the pecks and allure of position or influence.

In a tribute to Clement Ebri when he turned 70 a former Nigerian Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba (SAN), described the Governor thus: “Clem has always been comfortable but more importantly contented.

Clem is deep. He is subtle. He is neither loud nor flamboyant but has unmistakable presence.” Going down the memory lane, Senator Ndoma-Egba recounts Ebri’s days as Governor: “He had no airs. He did not have the pomposity, arrogance or needless flamboyance of today’s men of power” The former Senate leader recalled how as a sitting Governor, Ebri often drove himself to his Calabar residence unannounced and was harassed and refused entry by his security man at the gate during one of such visits.

The gate man of course, didn’t know or had forgotten that the visitor was indeed the Governor of the state! “The few times he came to my house as Governor, he drove himself. I dont remember if he ever had a convoy….infact one day my drunken security man would not let him into my compound…He first calmly introduced himself as Clement Ebri…” Senator Egba recalled.

As a foremost journalist myself, Dr Ebri is also my mentor, father and guardian who at all times would call my attention to any issues of state and national interest.

Our relationship further stepped up when he took me to his mother and introduced the siblings to me (his son), at his country home in Mkapni,Central Cross River state.

He also made me to know those living in the United States of America, and this has made me to have unfettered access to him where ever he is all over the world because I know who to call and at what time.

A renowned Economist with a Second Class Upper Degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, apart from supretending the affairs of Cross River as Governor between 1991 and 1993, Ebri had served the state and Nigeria in different other capacities.

For instance, Ebri was elected into the 1989 Constituent Assembly. He once led the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct the party’s primary where the current Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu emerged in a competitive polls in October, 2018.

The former Governor of Cross River State was appointed as the Chairman Advisory Council, All Progressives Congress, (APC), Women Progressive Campaign Team in 2022.

He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the nation’s constitution (1988 1989) , Chairman, Presidential Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution (2000-2001), Presidential Committee Chairman, National Bio-technology Development Agency of Nigeria (2021-2023), member, Cross River State Think Tank (1980), Chairman, Cross River State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation ( 1985-1988), Chairman, Cross River State Task Force on Books and Stationery for schools, Director, Mercantile Bank of Nigeria Plc (1988-1990), Chairman, Croas River State Amateur Athletics Association (1988-1991), Also, a young age, Ebri was Director, Savannah Bank of Nigeria Plc (1989-1991), Chairman, Board of Governors, Community Secondary School, Mkpani ( 1982-1991).

A great grassroots mobilizer and political strategist, under Ebri’s national chairmanship (2008-2009) of a national party, the Progressive People’s Party, PPA, the party gained the control of Imo and Abia states.

As an experienced technocrat, the former governor has continued to lead a successful private firm that focuses on economic consultancy and development, contributing to the economic landscape of Nigeria.

In the course of his public service career, Clement Ebri received a plethora of honours and awards in recognition of his outstanding service to the country and humanity as well as salutary virtues and sterling performances.

These honours and awards include: the Federal Republic of Nigeria National honour of Commander of the order of the Niger(CON) – 2011, Doctor of Political Science (Honoris Causa), University of Calabar – 2019,Leadership Award for Contributions to Nation Building by Michael Okpara, Leadership Foundation, 2024 to mention but few.

He has also been recognized by numerous communities within and outside Cross River State for his contributions to regional and national development. It is indeed exhilarating that 72 years ago, the world saw for the first time, the awesome individual that Governor Ebri would turn out to be.

As he savours the grace of attaining 72, there is no doubt that every December 11 is Ebri’s special day of gratitude to God for the gift of life.

The birthday boy (Sorry elder stateman!), given his immense achievements these 72 years of salutary, examplenary earthly journey, and the grace and blessings God has graciously bestowed on him, will surely count his age by friends and not by years.

The elderstateman says he counts his life trajectory by smiles, not tears and that he is assuredly grateful to the Almighty as he starts another year.

On this auspicious occasion of Governor Ebri’s 72nd birthday, I celebrate him for the enviable feats he has accomplished as a mentor, journalist, Economist, humanist, political leader and one of the pathfinders of the modern Cross River.

It is my prayer, and I dare say the prayers of all those enamoured by Governor Ebri’s sense of patriotism, his elegant public service track record, fervent love for Cross River and Nigeria that his latter years be full of vitality and vigour, and that he continues to make available, in whatever form, his wealth of experience for the good of Cross River and Nigeria.