Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu on Sunday in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, and both sides expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation.

Wang, who is also a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Political Bureau, emphasized that substantially strengthening bilateral cooperation serves the two countries’ joint interests and the two peoples’ shared expectations.

Wang stated that the two sides should completely implement the significant agreement reached by the presidents of the two nations and strengthen political mutual trust, resolutely supporting one another, noting that both countries are at a key stage of development and revival.

Additionally, he called for efforts to support the development of a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared destiny and the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road cooperation.

Nurtleu, who is in Chengdu to attend the fifth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, said the Kazakh side regards China as a reliable and permanent comprehensive strategic partner and a diplomatic priority.

Kazakhstan is willing to strengthen the docking of development strategies with China, implement the important consensus of the two heads of state and build a new “golden 30 years” of bilateral relations, he added.

