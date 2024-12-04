The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country to ensure they dispense cash to their customers while asking bank customers to report any erring bank.

In a circular to all the deposit money banks and the general public, the apex bank said it will intensify its oversight role to sanction any bank found hoarding cash.

The circular was posted on its verified X handle on Tuesday.

Governor of the Central Bank, Yemi Cardoso, had stated that enough banknotes have been supplied to all the banks according to their capacity, stating that there was no reason for cash crush ahead of the Yuletide season.

In the letter titled ‘Cash Availability Over the Counter in Deposit Money Banks and Automated Teller Machine’, the CBN said it was aimed at addressing efficient and optimal currency circulation in the economy.

See Full Circular Below…

Central Bank of Nigeria

Currency Operations Department Plot 33, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Way, Central Busness District

P.M.B. 0187, Garki, Abuja – Nigeria. Email: cod@cbn.gov.ng

Website: www.cbn.gov.ng

Phone: +234 70d-225-5226, +234 800-225-5226

COD/DIR/INT/CIR/001/023

To: DEPOSIT MONEY BANKS AND THE GENERAL PUBLIC

November 29, 2024

CASH AVAILABILITY OVER THE COUNTER IN DEPOSIT MONEY BANKS (DMBs) AND AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES (ATMs)

Please refer to the various engagements and interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the above subject aimed at addressing efficient and optimal currency circulation in the economy.

As part of these ongoing efforts, we would like to draw your attention to the following directives and Guidelines:

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs): DMBs are directed to ensure efficient cashdisbursement to customers Over-the-Counter (OTC) and through ATMs as the CBN will intensify its oversight roles to enforce this directive and ensure

General Public Reporting: Members of the public who are unable to obtaincash Over-the-Counter or through ATMs at DMBs, are encouraged to report these instances using the designated reporting channels and format provided This will assist CBN in addressing issues hindering the availability of cash and further improve currency circulation.

For DMB Branches and/or ATMs locations not dispensing cash, members of the public affected are to provide the felevant details which shall include account name/name of the DMB/amount /time and date of Incident(s) amongst others via the following dedicated channels:

Phone Call: Designated phone number(s) of the CBN Branch in the statewhere the incident(s) occurred. Email:or send an email of the incident to the designated email address for state in which the incident(s) occurred.

Accordingly, find attached phone numbers and email addresses of the Central Bank Branches in each state of the Federation.

This circular takes effect December 1, 2024.

Solaja, Mohammed J. Olayemi Ag. Director, Currency Operations

Isa-Olatinwo, Aisha (PhD)

Ag. Director, Branch Operations

SINO BRANCH EMAIL ADDRESS PHONE NUMBER 1 Abakaliki Abakaliki@cbn.gov.ng 08176657783 2 Abeokuta Abeokuta@cbn.gov.np 08176657571 3 Abuja Abuia@cbn.Rov.ne 08176657939 4 Ado-Ekiti Ado-Ekiti@cbn.nov.ne 08176657062 5 Akure Akure@cbn.eov.ng 08176657069 6 Asaba Asab a cbn .eov.ng – 08176657924 7 Awka Awka@cbn.gov.ng 08176657879 8 Bauchi Bauchi@cbn.gov.ng 08176657853 9 Benin Benin@cbn.ROV. FIR 08176657827 10 Birnin-Kebbi Birnin-Kebbi@cbn.gov.ng 08176657837 11 Calabar Calabar@cbn.gov.ng Advertisement 08176657063 12 Damaturu Da maturu cbn.gov.nR 08176657653 13 Dutse Dutse@cbn.nov.ng 08176657064 14 Enugu EnuAu cb n.lov.nR 08176657666 15 Gombe Gombe@cbn.gov.ne 08176657065 16 Gusau Gu sau cb n.gov.ng 08176657066 17 lbadan lbadan @cbn.eov.ng 08176657657 18 Ilorin Ilor i cbn. gov. ng 08176657910 19 Jalingo Jalingo@cbn.gov.ng 08176657067 20 Jos Jos@cbn.gov.ng 08176657685 21 Kaduna Kaduna@cbn.gov.ng 081766570€i8 22 Kano Kano@cbn.eov.ne 08176657934

23 Katsina Katsina @cbn.eov.ng 08176657558 24 Lafia Lafia @cbn.eov.nA 08176657928 25 Lagos Lagos@cbn.gov.ng 02012360023 26 Lokoja Lokoia@ cbn.gov.ng 08176657071 27 Maiduguri Maiduguri@cbn.gov.ng 08176656739 28 Makurdi Makurdi@cbn.eov.ne 08176657676 29 Minna Minna cb o n 08176657991 30 Oshogbo Osogbo@cbn.eov.n_ g 08176657707 31 Owerri O erri cbn ov n 08176657120 32 Port-Harcourt Portharcourt@cbn.nov.ne 08176657840 33 Sokoto Sokoto@cb o n 08176657731 34 Umuahia Umuahia@cbn.gov.ne 08176657904 35 Uyo o cbn ov 08176657660 36 Yenagoa Yenaeoa@cbn.eov.ng 08176657815 37 Yola Yola@cbn.gov.ng 08176657972

