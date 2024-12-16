President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman on winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year.

President Tinubu also commended Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie for clinching the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award and the Super Falcons for being named the Women’s National Team of the Year.

The awards were announced Monday night at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

The President joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating these athletes, describing them as worthy ambassadors for showcasing their talent and bringing honour to the country on the continental and world stage.

The President believes that this recognition by Africa’s highest football authority will inspire other upcoming athletes to remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams.

He affirmed that their determination, discipline and confidence underscore the administration’s resolve to build a better Nigeria where everyone thrives and succeeds.

‘‘These athletes embody the essential Nigerian Spirit. They signpost the best in us as a nation. Let no one ever write us off. I am incredibly proud of them.

‘‘Thank you for making Nigeria proud and keeping our flag flying.

‘‘Thank you for winning medals for Nigeria both at home and abroad. You will win more in the future,’’ the President said.