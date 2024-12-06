Security operatives have sealed the Emir’s Palace in Kano State, Northwest Nigeria, barring Emir Sanusi from traveling to the Bichi Emirate for a royal event.

This development underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding Emir Sanusi, who was deposed in March 2020 amid political controversies and reinstated under equally contentious circumstances by the current state governor, Abba Yusuf, in May 2024.

The crisis within the Kano Emirate remains unresolved, with both parties awaiting a verdict from the Court of Appeal.

The Gidan Rumfa, also known as the Emir’s Palace, has served as the residence of Kano’s traditional authority since its construction in the late 15th century.

The sealing of the Emir’s Palace and the restriction on Emir Sanusi’s movements further highlight the deepening tensions and legal complexities within the Kano Emirate.